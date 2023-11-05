BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County officials responded to a report of a body floating in Lake Moultrie near the Diversion Canal in Cross around 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov 5.

Berkely County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 54-year-old Jason Mclemore from Goose Creek.

Officials say an unmanned kayak was found near the victim.

An autopsy has been scheduled to help determine the cause of death.

Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are investigating.