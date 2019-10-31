Coroner: Employee discovers remains of Santee Cooper security guard missing since 2017

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office announced on Thursday the body of a Santee Cooper security guard has been recovered.

Coroner George Oliver said the body of 55-year-old Michael Curry, who has been missing since February 1, 2017, was recovered at The Jefferies Generation Station Wednesday afternoon after a shoe was spotted by an employee.

Police said Curry disappeared during his shift at the Jefferies Hydro-electric station and was a contracted worker through an outside company, Security Management, based out of Columbia.

The search was discontinued three days later after authorities were unable to find any leads.

Oliver said an autopsy for Curry is scheduled for Friday.

The South Carolina Public Service Authority Law Enforcement Division, The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and all are continuing in the investigation.