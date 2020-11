BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A boil water advisory has been issued for Pinopolis residents along Old Whitesville Highway.

Officials with the county say it’s due to a water main break on Old Whitesville Highway.

Residents in that area will be without water and repairs are expected in the next few hours.

The boil water advisory will be in place for 24 hours after the repair.

Those with questions can call 843-572-4400.