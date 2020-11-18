Bomb squad on scene after military ordnance discovered in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials responded Tuesday night to a military ordnance discovered by construction crews on the 1700 block of Pinopolis Road in Berkeley County.

The ordnance was unexploded, according to Chief Jeremy Baker with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.





Charleston County bomb squad and Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams are assisting.

We have crews en route to the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.