Bonneau Police Chief speaks about former officer killed while working as private security guard

BONNEAU, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Bonneau Police Department officer Steven Holmes was fatally shot early Saturday morning while working as a private security officer at the New Jack City night club on Ashley Phosphate Road.

Bonneau Police Chief Frank Fuda said that Holmes worked first at the Berkeley County Jail, then as a police officer. Holmes left the department after 6 months, but Fuda said that he was “hoping [Holmes] would return to law-enforcement someday.”

Ironically, Fuda said that he had been talking about how much he missed working with Holmes shortly before his death:



“The irony of it is I was talking to Saint Stephen’s police chief at 10:30 that night before it happened and I was talking about Steven. And said that I think about him all the time. And I wonder if I should’ve worked harder to get him to stay. And literally he was shot a few hours later.”

Law enforcement is still working to identify the person who shot Holmes. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lowcountry CrimeStoppers at (843) 554-1111.