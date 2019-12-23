Bonneau Rural Fire Department asks North Charleston Fire for their old rescue truck

BONNEAU, S.C. (WCBD) – Rural Berkeley County may soon hasve better coverage when it comes to accidents.

The Bonneau Rural Fire Department has asked the North Charleston Fire Department to donate their old heavy rescue truck.

North Charleston Fire recently upgraded to another truck.

Bonneau Fire officials say this is much needed and could potentially save lives.

Having their own heavy rescue truck in Bonneau will allow them to respond quicker to helping victims out of their cars after an accident.