Booze pops a no-go in the City of Goose Creek

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A veteran-owned business offering ”cocktails on a stick” can no longer operate in Goose Creek without a proper business license.

Booze pops are selling like crazy in the Lowcountry during the coronavirus pandemic, but you won’t see them in Goose Creek city limits anymore.

A truck that sells the pops set up in the parking lot of a Speedway gas station in Ladson on Thursday because it’s right on the edge of Goose Creek city limits, where they have been told not to operate.

“We’ve been established since 2016,” said Woodrow “Woody” Norris, who owns Booze Pops. “We started this veteran-owned business to bring communities together one booze pop at a time.”

You may recognize the Booze Pops truck music from super Mario Brothers. They sell popsicles and Jell-O shots with alcohol for adults and regular, non-alcoholic ice cream for the kids.

“We put over 140 people to work since we opened this business,” he said. “We continue growing , especially in these crazy times,” said Norris.

Jade William’s truck can sell hundreds of the booze pops per day in Goose Creek.

“With the booze pops, with them being so accessible for people who are stuck at home, it’s like they’re happy to see me,” said Williams. “Every time they see me, they smile. I smile every time I see them.”

But there was no smiling matter on Wednesday when a Goose Creek Police Office walked up to Jade’s truck and issued her a $1,100 fine for violating a city ordinance.

The City of Goose Creek sent us a statement that said they reached out to Norris earlier on the week because he did not have a business license to operate in the city.

It also said some of their products are prohibited from being sold, specifically the frozen alcoholic edibles.

The ordinance does state alcohol, even in frozen form, cannot be sold by mobile food vendors.

Norris said Booze Pops does not prepare or sell meals on their trucks, which is how city ordinance defines a mobile food truck.

“Their definition of a mobile vendor is a company that prepared meals or unprepared meals and that doesn’t apply to us,” he said.

After Jade posted that the city was not allowing them to operate there on Facebook, her customers responded.

“The most humbling comment that they told me was I was the hero of Crowfield and I was like ‘I don’t feel like a hero,’ but they said ‘you come in, you smile, that lights up our world. Every time we are with you, we feel comfortable’.”

Norris said he would like to see them back in Goose Creek at some point in the future.