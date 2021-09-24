Lockdown lifted at Bowen’s Corner Elementary due to nearby law enforcement activity

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Bowen’s Corner Elementary school was placed in a brief lockdown Friday morning due to nearby law enforcement activity.

A spokeswoman for the Berkeley County School District, Katie Tanner, said the lockdown was implemented around 8:20 a.m. as a “precautionary measure to ensure student safety.”

Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner said a parent reported seeing a suspicious person in the woods near the school.

“We were unable to locate anyone matching the provided description and numerous citizens who were walking in the area were spoken to and none of them had seen anyone matching the description,” said Chief Turner.

The chief said anytime they have police activity near a school, like what happened this morning, they will have the schools locked down as a precaution for student and staff safety.

The Hanahan Police Department will have extra patrols in the area for the remainder of the school day.

District officials say the lockdown was lifted just after 9:00 a.m.