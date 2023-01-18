HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews in Berkeley County extinguished a Tuesday afternoon brush fire that posed a risk to two buildings.

Crews with the Cainhoy Fire Department were dispatched to Eccles Church Road for what they called a wildland fire in Huger around 3:47 p.m.

“Engine 2506 arrived on scene five minutes later to find a working brush fire with immediate exposure to two out buildings,” officials said.

The fire was brought under control before any of the buildings were damaged.

Photo courtesy Cainhoy Fire and Rescue

Approximately half an acre of land was burned. The cause of that fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.