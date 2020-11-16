Building up Berkeley County: How the comprehensive plan will shape the future of the county

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s no secret that Berkeley County is growing in population and business. Now, county leaders are working on a comprehensive plan aimed to managing that future growth.

“With all the growth we are experiencing in Berkeley County, I believe the comprehensive plan is a great tool to help us better manage the growth,” said Berkeley County Councilman Caldwell Pinckney.

Berkeley County has seen tremendous growth over the past 10 years.

Currently, the population sits at about 230,000 – but county leaders estimate that will increase to about 300,000 by 2030 and 350,000 by 2040.

“We recognize, however, that the growth that we have been fortunate to experience has in many cases outpaced infrastructure and public services,” said Alison Simmons, Berkeley County Planning Director.

So, they are working to get ahead of the growth.

The plan looks at nine areas, including where new developments and roads will be built, where transportation improvements are needed, and areas where the county can expect even more people in the future.

“Along the 176 corridor, and that includes development and Cane Bay, Nexton, and Wild Cat – we also anticipate Clements Ferry Road to be another corridor of significant development activity,” said Simmons.

The plan will look at where the most “bang for the buck” might be utilized in infrastructure.

You can help with the plan. “We’re offering a variety of means for the public to get involved through virtual media, as well as in-person drop-in meetings. The input that we receive will inform a future land use map.”

The map will show where the growth is, and where it is headed. As more people move to the county, the idea is that the county will be able to handle the additional growth.

You can learn more by clicking here: www.oneberkeley2020.com