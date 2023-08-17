MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Vehicles and homes were damaged during what police in Moncks Corner are calling a drive-by shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in Foxbank Plantation where one resident said a bullet flew through his home during the incident.

“Officers, about 12:30 a.m., were dispatched to the 500 block of Crossland Drive in reference to some shots being fired in the area,” said Capt. Lee Mixon with the Moncks Corner Police Department.

Capt. Mixon said officers located vehicles and homes that were damaged by the gunfire, along with several casings in the street.

You can hear gunfire on a home security video that was shared with News 2.

“I woke up to my wife and daughter screaming, and she said that the bullet come through her room,” said Richard Hoffman, whose home was shot.

Hoffman lives next door to the home that was targeted during the shooting.

“We get up and investigated. And sure enough, there were bullet holes that traveled through the whole house,” he said.

Damage shows where a bullet appeared to have gone through the room his daughter was in. It blew a hole in the other wall, through the hallway, and into the ceiling above their garage where it hit a water line.

“Water was running everywhere in our house. I had to get the water shut off. Thankfully, I got a plumber right away,” he said.

Fortunately, nobody was injured during the drive-by shooting. Moncks Coroner police are investigating the case and ask that anyone with security video of what happened to contact them at 843-719-7930.

“People don’t think about where that bullet goes if they miss their target. I know what happens when you miss a Target. You regret your actions sometimes,” said Hoffman.

A suspect has not been identified or in custody as of Thursday afternoon.