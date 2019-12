BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was captured on home surveillance video stealing packages from doorsteps.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is now requesting the public’s help in identifying the porch pirate.

They said the woman in question was caught on video in the College Park/Ladson area on December 13 and 18th stealing packages from people’s doorsteps.

Anyone with information can reach out to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.