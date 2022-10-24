BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A haunted house in Berkeley County and a local group of horror movie villains are doing their part to get pets from kennels to couches in time for Halloween.

Granton Manor Haunt is teaming up with the ‘Cane Bay Killers’ to support Berkeley Animal Center this weekend.

Granton Manor Haunt is run by a homeowner in the Cane Bay Plantation neighborhood in Summerville and has all the unsettling scenes you would expect from a professional haunted house.

Guests will walk through four differently-themed rooms with special effects like strobe lights, fog, misters, loud train horns, and chainsaws. And of course, all the Cane Bay Killers will be there to give guests an extra scare.

According to organizers, the haunt is rated R and not recommended for children under 13 years old.

“Our actors and some of the sound bites do have explicit language, so we make sure that the parents are aware of that,” owner Carrie Williams said.

There will be plenty of fun for younger attendees, too! In the Kids Zone, kids will get to “go” on a ‘Killer Clown Hunt’ under black lights thanks to mobile party experience provider, Lowcountry Gellyball.

In addition to frights, Berkeley Animal Center will be on-site with adoptable pets from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. Each adopter will walk away with a puppy swag bag.

Guests can also bring food, treats, beds, blankets, and toys, or give a monetary donation all of which will support the shelter.

Granton Manor Haunt is open on Oct. 28, Oct. 29, and Oct. 31 from 7 p.m. until 10:45 p.m. with food trucks and beverage vendors on site.

Click here to make a $10 donation and claim tickets!