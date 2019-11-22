Cane Bay parents question tunnel that was supposed to provide safety for students walking to school

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Concerned about how their kids will get back-and-forth to school once a new road is built, one Berkeley County mom reached out to News 2 for help.

Kristine Miller says kids who live in the Magnolia subdivision and go to Cane Bay Elementary or middle have to walk or ride their bike through a portion of woods that sits between their neighborhood and the schools.

“Right now, they go through the bumpy trail in the woods, but the road is going to get put in with a crosswalk,” she said.

These woods will soon have a major road running through them. It will connect Highway 176 to a nearby roundabout.

Miller said they were told a tunnel, like two other tunnels in Cane Bay, would be installed, offering a safe passage to school for their kids.

She says the plan for just a crosswalk on that main road will be dangerous.

“These kids leave for school at 6:30 in the morning- it’s pitch black it out sometimes during certain parts of the year,” she said.

When she learned there would be no tunnel, Miller contacted the Home Owners Association.

“They told me that they had actually been denied by the county, so I went to the county to find out a reason why it was denied and was in a logical reason? And they told me there were no such plans ever submitted and nothing had been denied for that either.”

We call Berkeley County and found out they did not reject or deny plans for a tunnel – they have not seen any requests for the tunnel.

Gramling Brothers is the developer at Cane Bay. We also reached out to them and were told they would get back to us on the issue.

“We’re concerned, there’s a lot of residents, we have a petition going; there’s 800 signatures on that right now- we’re all concerned not just for the kids but also a lot of elderly people are walking every day and there’s just no safe method at this point.”

Miller said this issue is even more important since the school district informed those in her neighborhood that, due to how close their school is to the neighborhood, they will not be busing kids to school from their neighborhood starting in January.