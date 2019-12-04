Cane Bay residents are frustrated and concerned for their childrens’ safety

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Students and parents in Cane Bay are frustrated at the lack of progress being made towards a safe path for children to take to school.

The recent addition of a road from Highway 176 to the roundabout at Cane Bay was expected to come with an underground pedestrian tunnel, but complications with the county and the developer have halted the process.

The miscommunications have been ongoing for quite some time. In November, News 2 reported that the county claimed that plans for a tunnel were never submitted to them. On December 3, the county spokeswoman again confirmed that the submission was never received.

The county’s position contrasts a July 19th email exchange between Cane Bay resident, Ray Lee, and the county’s roads and bridges director of infrastructure, Danny Thrower. In the exchange obtained by Raymond Owens, Thrower states that the recommendation is for a tunnel crossing, and that they are in conversation with the developer.

Lee sent another email on Monday, this time to “every county councilman and two of the staff members who deal with the roadways” to express his frustration.

On Wednesday, Lee received a response from Supervisor Johnny Cribb, who stated that the county and developer confirm that no plans for the tunnel crossing were submitted. Cribb also advised that there was an approved plan for a pedestrian crossing just before the roundabout, similar to crossings at roundabouts in Hanahan and on Daniel Island.

We will provide updates on this story as more information becomes available.