Cane Bay residents encouraged to conserve water

Sprinklers spray water on plants at Green Valley Farms, a commercial nursery in Montevallo, Ala., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Weeks of dry, hot weather across the Deep South have worsened a drought that a federal assessment says is affecting more than 11 million people across five states. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County residents are encouraged to conserve water after recent increases in water usage led to drops in water pressure.

According to Berkeley County, the county typically averages eight million gallons of water use per day. Recently, water use has exceeded 11 million gallons per day. Officials attribute this in part to residents watering their laws more frequently amid increasing temperatures.

The problem is being exacerbated by limited rainfall.

Berkeley County officials have “temporarily stopped the routine maintenance practice of flushing water lines in the Cane Bay area during early morning hours” to help alleviate the issue. Lines are instead being flushed at 10:00 a.m.

Additionally, Berkeley County expects to “connect an additional water line off Highway 176 to the Cane Bay development to help increase water pressure” within the next one to two months.

In the meantime, residents are asked to do the following:

Limit the washing down of sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, tennis courts, and other hard-surfaced areas.

Limit the washing down of buildings for purposes other than immediate fire protection.

Limit the flushing of gutters.

Limit washing boats, cars, etc. at home.

Limit the use of water to maintain fountains, reflection ponds, and decorative water bodies for aesthetic or scenic purposes, except where necessary to support aquatic life.

Reduce watering of lawns, plants, trees, gardens, shrubbery, and flora on private or public property to the minimum necessary. Encourage outdoor watering to be done during non-peak hours.

Reduce the amount of water obtained from fire hydrants for construction purposes, fire drills, or any purpose other than firefighting.

Berkeley County suggests that residents limit water use in general during the peak hours of 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.