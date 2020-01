BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A new roadway will soon connect Cane Bay Boulevard and Black Tom Road in Berkeley County.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation approved the permit which helped get the project off the ground.

The county is also working on a third exit and entrance point for the Cane Bay community with a new road called “Spine Road C.”

That roadway will extend the Cane Bay Boulevard round-a-bout to Highway 176 at the Nexton Parkway Extension with is under construction.