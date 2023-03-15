BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Students at some Berkeley County schools are working to meet an important need in the community.

Students at Cane Bay elementary, middle, and high schools are working to reach a goal of collecting 1,000 pairs of shoes.

“We’re part of Kiwanis of Berkeley County, a newly established organization,” said Angelina Davenport, who also serves as the Ki Club advisor at Cane Bay High School.

“We came to find out through the community that there was a need,” she said. “There’s a lot of homeless students in Berkeley County schools, unfortunately, and some of these kids don’t get to participate in recess, P.E., or even in sports.”

They discovered that not every kid has a pair of tennis shoes, or sneakers, and decided to begin collecting new or slightly used shoes to help.

Althea Faulknham is the president of the Cane Bay Ki Club. “We are collecting shoes for elementary school, students, middle school students, and high school students,” she explained.

They are also collecting clothes and school supplies for Lowcountry Orphan Relief.

More than 100 pairs of shoes have already been collected. Three collection boxes will be used to collect the shoes.

“We have one so far installed at Cane Bay High School, so if you have a student at Cane Bay High School or a friend, they can just pass them to the students and they can drop them in the collection box in the foyer,” said Davenport. “We also have one that will be set up at Cane Bay Middle school and elementary school by the end of the month.”

If you would like to help with the collection, please click here.