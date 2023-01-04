MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several Lowcountry agencies are sponsoring a career expo and job fair January 10 in Moncks Corner.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services, Father to Father Inc., and Goodwill will host the event at Father to Father Inc. (235 N. Highway 17) from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Positions in health care, manufacturing, transportation, postal services, administration, education, and more are available.

Applicants should come dressed in business attire and expect to speak to Berkeley County employers at the event.