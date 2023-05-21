LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities with the Caromi Fire Department and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office rescued a kitten from a tree Saturday night in Ladson.

According to Caromi Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a kitten stuck in a tree along Highway 78 around 11:15 p.m.

Crews used ladders and hooks to help bring the kitten down from the tree.

“This became a difficult task as the kitten climbed higher and higher as we got closer,” officials said.

After retrieving the kitten, it immediately ran back up the tree.

Firefighter Brudzinski was able to grab the kitten and bring it safely down.

Photo: Caromi Fire Department

Photo: Caromi Fire Department

Photo: Caromi Fire Department

Sgt. Yacobozzi with BCSO was at the scene and gave the kitten milk from a nearby store.

Authorities say the kitten was uninjured but very frightened.

The kitten was sent to Berkeley County Animal Shelter and is expected to be up for adoption soon.