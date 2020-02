LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a single car collision that occurred Monday morning around 11:00 a.m.

CCSO has confirmed one fatality so far.

According to CCSO, the driver was traveling on Lincolnville Road near Ladson Road. The vehicle ran off the roadway and “struck several trees.”

Several parts of Lincolnville Road were temporarily shut down.

CCSO Traffic Division is investigating.