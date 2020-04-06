CCSO investigating fatal vehicle accident, victim identified

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies were called to I-26 near the 199 exit ramp to 17A in reference to a vehicle accident.

According to CCSO, SC Highway Patrol troopers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle when the driver of the vehicle “took the exit ramp at a high rate of speed,” causing the vehicle to collide into an embankment and overturn.

The driver, who has been identified by the Berkeley County Coroner as Francisco Rosa of North Charleston, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.