Celebrating a major milestone at Old Sante Canal Park

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – This year marks a huge milestone for one park in Berkeley County – the Old Santee Canal Park is now 30-years-old.

The park is located on the last mile of where the Santee Canal ends in the Cooper River.

“Santee Canal Park is the site of the first canal, first true canal, ever built in America,” said Brad Sale, Old Santee Canal Park Director.

Back in its day, the Santee Canal was basically a highway of commerce to get goods into South Carolina’s inland areas.

“What we have here is the last mile; it was 22 miles long and it connected the Santee River to the Cooper River,” explained Sale.

The park is now 30-years-old. Santee Cooper built it in 1989, and it was a state park until 1999. Santee Cooper has run the park ever since.

Four miles of trails and boardwalks can be walked, and the full mile of the canal can be enjoyed from a canoe.

“We also have the Stony Landing Plantation House here which is a 170-year-old plantation house on the Cooper River,” he said.

If you want to see a plantation house open to the public, this is your option on the Cooper River. They also offer programs for school kids.

On Wednesday, home school children were learning about native Americans and dragonflies at the site.

“We see upwards of 7 to 8,000 students in the park annually,” said Sale.

The park is also home to the Berkeley County Museum and a replica of the Little David, a Civil War era semisubmersible watercraft.

There are several events marking this year from Bird Fest to the Pirate Festival coming up in October.