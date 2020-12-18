Century Aluminum confirms fatal incident at Mt. Holly facility

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Century Aluminum on Thursday confirmed that one employee has died after a fatal accident at the Mt. Holly smelter facility.

A spokesperson said that the woman “passed away [Thursday] afternoon after sustaining injuries at the facility.”

Emergency crews responded, but declared the victim dead on scene.

A statement released by the spokesperson read in part:

“We extend our deepest sympathies to her family, friends, and colleagues and have put in place support services at this sad and difficult time.”

The incident is being investigated, “and Century will cooperate fully with the relevant agencies.”