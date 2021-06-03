Century Aluminum expansion brings $60M investment, 100 new jobs to Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Century Aluminum on Thursday held a press conference announcing the expansion of the Mt. Holly facility in Berkeley County,

The company is investing over $60 million into the expansion, which is expected to create 100 new jobs. Production is expected to increase by 50% after the expansion.

Century is one of the largest aluminum producers in the country, with products going to “automotive, electrical, construction, and aerospace industries as well as our military.”

Governor Henry McMaster was present at Thursday’s event, and he praised Century for continuing operations throughout the pandemic. McMaster said that the products made at the plant are important “not only for our state, but for our national security.”

Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said that Century’s decision to expand their South Carolina plant “shows that our state’s advantageous economic environment and talented workforce not only attract businesses, but also help them grow.”

