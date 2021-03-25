Century Aluminum finalizes three-year power contract with Santee Cooper

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Century Aluminum says it has received and finalized all necessary approvals for its new three-year power contract with Santee Cooper.

The state-owned utility announced on Monday its board of directors approved a contract that would provide Century with electric needs to its Mount Holly plant through December 31, 2023.

Century says the contract will begin on April 1st, and provide a minimum 290MW of electric power, allowing the smelter to increase its production by 50 percent.

Leaders say restart work at the Mt. Holly smelter is already underway and is on schedule to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“We are thrilled to have reached final agreement on this new contract which, most importantly, allows us to immediately lift the WARN notice at Mt. Holly,” said Michael Bless, Century’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

He went on to say, “We have already begun the investment and onsite work necessary to expand our operations, including rebuilding cells and hiring new employees to add to the Mt. Holly team.”

Last year, the Century said it would have to shut down by the end of 2020 if they were forced to renew their contract with Santee Cooper.

Santee Cooper’s Board of Directors voted to extend the utility company’s current contract with Century Aluminum for three months in early December 2020.