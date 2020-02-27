Ceremony, flyover honors life of General Francis Marion in Berkeley County

PINEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – From the university that bears his name to a lake and even a national forest, Francis Marion is a well-known name on South Carolina.

A ceremony was held to mark 225 years since the general’s death on Thursday at his tomb in Berkeley County.

“It is a pretty important day. Today marks 225 years since General Francis Marion‘s death,” said Tom Oblak a Gun Captain with the 5th Co., 4th SC Regiment Artillery. “Anytime we can come out and support our history and kids can come out and learn.”

Oblak says that’s always a great day. He is a Revolutionary War reenactor from Camden, South Carolina.

“It was amazing,” he said of the ceremony. “There was some jets in the sky – there were three jets.”

The flyover was from the Swamp Fox wing of the SC Air National Guard, named after General Marion.

“And then they came over there they loaded it was gunpowder and did not put a bullet in it and then shot it when the Jets went by.”

“He was part of helping us win liberty at a time when the Continental Army couldn’t do it alone,” said David Reuwer, VP, SC Battleground Preservation Trust.

During the years of 1775-1783, General Francis Marion, earned the nickname “Swamp Fox” due to how he handled himself and his men in and around the woods fighting the British in South Carolina.

“So, while I was watching all of this – and there was quite a bit to watch – I was trying to process that Francis Marion, or Swamp Fox, he was a really good leader,” said Mariah Miles, JK Gourdine Elementary Student. “And he helped us win the Revolutionary War.”

Marion died Feb 27, 1795, at the age of 63.

There was even a lone horse that happened to walk through the woods during the service. He was not part of the program, but it still seemed appropriate, considering Marion would have ridden his horse through these same woods.

“It’s great that kids are learning how important this stuff was. The touch and feel of the stuff makes sure they remember it.”

They hold one of these ceremonies every year on February 27, but you can actually visit the tomb year-round. it’s open to the public and free.