MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A Berkeley County ministry that helps men and women who are facing addiction and turn their lives around is celebrating a milestone.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday on a new $1.2 million facility for Changed Lives Ministries in Moncks Corner.

“We are a 13-week faith-based program where we believe that through a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, we can overcome drug addictions and any alcohol issues we may have,” said Tommy Turpin, Community Relations Director of Changed Lives Ministries.

Turpin knows exactly how well this program works. He said he was a pastor’s child growing up, but as a teenager: “I walked away. I chose to leave that lifestyle and chose to begin drinking and that snowballed into other addictions.”

“As I continued to make bad choices, I had a younger brother who I was responsible for giving him drugs. He took his own life and so from that point on I wanted to die, and God made a way for me to come up here to Moncks Corner from Jacksonville, Florida, and I received the treatment I needed, as well as a new relationship with Jesus Christ,” he continued.

His other brother also turned his life around.

“My brother, who was a severe addict. Also came up a couple of years ago and he was delivered from his addiction issues and now he is our assistant manager as well as our intake manager,” he explained.

Local churches, a resale thrift store, and individual donations pay for the ministry. It does not cost anything to check yourself into this program.

Three years ago, a gentleman walked up to one of the co-founders of Changed Lives Ministries, Pastor Mickey White, and handed him a cashier’s check for $400,000.

He said he wanted to pay that to the ministry as a thank-you for turning around a loved one’s life. That was for the first of the $1.2 million they raised to completely pay for this expansion.

If you or someone you know would like more information about Changed Lives Ministries, click here.