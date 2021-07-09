Changes made at Moncks Corner PD following police chief’s return

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic is back on the job following a two-week suspension regarding an investigation into a sexual assault allegation involving a school resource officer.

But there have been some recent changes within the department. Sources tell News 2 several people were either demoted or promoted within the department upon the chief’s return.

Moncks Corner Mayor Michael Lockliear nor the town administrator, Jeff Lord, would speak about the issue or why it happened, other than to say some people had been promoted or demoted and that it happens all the time.

Several residents of the town say they’re frustrated with the lack of information. “Obviously, Moncks Corner is a small town,” said one woman who did not want to be identified. “I think it’s growing, but we’re scared of the repercussions of us speaking out of being unhappy.”

Chief Ollic was recently suspended for two weeks over how he handled the school resource officer who is charged with sexually assaulting a teenager at Berkeley High School.

According to Ollic’s employee file, during an evaluation in 2018, town administrator Jeff Lord comments that Ollic was “still slow to resolve employee disciplinary actions” and later commented, “keep working on the culture, particularly ethics… still need to develop strategies to improve crime prevention… try to conclude employee disciplinary actions quicker.”

“It’s obvious that if they have put that in their report, they don’t feel like he’s doing a good job with crime prevention,” said one resident. “The citizens of Moncks Coroner, it’s scary – it’s scary that our police chief does not do what he needs to do.”

In his evaluation this year, Lord expressed safety concerns saying, “There are too many injuries (8 last year); need to prioritize training related to safe practices.” He went on to say, “Need to continue to work toward a department that reflects the community.” Ollic then received unsatisfactory ratings for progress toward accreditation.

Lord said, “working on this for five years. Need to complete.” As well as crime analytics, “working on this for five years also. Only seem to move on it when pushed.”

“If they continue to have issues with a person that’s employed by the town and nothing is happening why are they keeping him on? Unfortunately, it’s probably the good old boy system,” said the unidentified resident. “The citizens of Moncks Corner are nervous about somebody with these issues running our police department.”

Ollic’s salary when he started in 2016 was $66,246. He is currently earning $109,447. His file says much of that increase came from studies the town did to bring salaries up to where they should be for each position.

The town is giving extremely little information about everything that’s going on at the police department. We asked town administrator Lord what he had to say to the public when they are asking for information about how their Police Department is being handled. He would only say that it was a personnel issue.