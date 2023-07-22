MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County will gather to celebrate one year since the historic Revolutionary War site, Fort Fair Lawn opened to the public.

Colonial Day will return for its second year on September 30 at Fort Fair Lawn at Old Santee Canal State Park.

Berkeley County officials say the fort served as the battleground for nearly 32 battles during the Revolutionary War.

According to Berkeley County research, British troops took over Fair Lawn Plantation as part of their plan to capture Charles Towne.

Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust maintained the fort for decades. Researchers say the fort may be one of the best-preserved war forts in the country.

After years of preservation, Fort Fair Lawn opened to the public in September 2022.

The 2nd Annual Colonial Day is scheduled for September 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Colonial Day will feature:

Guided fort tours.

Costumed reenactments.

The Wassamasaw Tribe of Varnertown Indians.

Sweetgrass baskets.

Native birds and plants talk.

Revolutionary War artillery battery.

Colonial music.

History lectures.

Indigo dyeing.

Food trucks and local vendors.

Admission is $5 per person. Children ages 6 and under are free.