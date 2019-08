GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Water System is performing an emergency water main shut off on Prestwick Circle in Goose Creek.

CWS crews said they are working to repair a water line that was damaged by a contractor Friday morning.

They estimate the repairs will be completed by 1:00 p.m.

Water will remain safe to drink. If water appears discolored once restored, flush cold tap for up to five minutes until it runs clear.