Charleston Water System planning temporary water outage in portion of Crowfield Plantation on Tuesday

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Water System is planning for a temporary water outage in a portion of Crowfield Plantation on Tuesday so crews can perform some maintenance work.

The outage will impact those living on Stonehurst Drive, Fairbury Drive, Lowndes Road, Centennial Boulevard, East and West Hartwick Lane, Stoneybrae Court, and Lindenwood Court.

Officials say crews will be replacing a valve, which helps them control the flow of water during maintenance activities and helps when they need to respond to a water main break.

A time frame has not yet been given, but Charleston Water System said water may be turned off for a few hours.

Tomorrow: 3/9 | time TBD | Location: see map

When it returns, pressure may fluctuate, but it will remain safe. They say you should clear any discoloration by running cold taps for up to five minutes. If issues persist, call Charleston Water System at 843-727-6800.