Chas City Council Dist. 1 candidate explains why she owes nearly $1M in federal tax liens

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman running for Charleston City Council has close to a million dollars in federal tax liens.

City Council District 1 covers much of Daniel Island and a small portion of downtown Charleston.

Angela Drake, who is running for the seat, said the liens are legitimate, but offered an explanation.

“I had hired an accountant to take care of my tax returns,” she said. “At one point I found out that those returns had not been filed.”

Drake said she learned about the incident about a year and a half ago. Drake said she was paying her accountant, but the money did not make it to the IRS.

Now, she owes taxes over several years and has tax liens of various amounts totaling more than $900,000.

Drake believes the actual amount owed is much less than $900,000 because the liens are just an IRS estimate.

“It’s something that I’m embarrassed about but it’s something that needed to be addressed,” she said.

Drake has since hired a new accountant and tax lawyer.

The election for this race takes place two weeks from tomorrow on November 5th.