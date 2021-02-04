CHECK IT OUT: Roper St. Francis Healthcare unveils new radiation oncology center in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Cancer treatment will finally be closer to home for Goose Creek, Moncks Corner and Summerville residents.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare is opening an 8,200 square-foot radiation oncology facility on the same campus as their Berkeley County hospital branch.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare crew gathers for grand opening.

Jackie Dioses giving a tour of the facility.

Jackie Dioses is the Radiation Therapy Manager and a huge force behind the project. She says this dream has been in the works for a long time.

“It’s such an awesome feeling I can’t even put words to it. I will tell you that we have been planning this since 2017 and in 14 days we actually are going to open this up to Berkeley County community,” she says.

This is the first and only radiation oncology center in Berkeley County. Up to 30 patients can be treated per day with a variety of services: radiotherapy, radiosurgery, pastoral care and nutritional advice.

Dioses says the goal of the facility’s design was to make the patients feel comfortable with a warm atmosphere. Within the open floor plan you will find the unit’s ‘crown jewel,’ called the TrueBeam Linear Accelerator.

According to hospital officials, the device can “deliver image-guided stereotactic radiosurgery and radiotherapy with high precision to treat cancer.”

“It’s the latest and the greatest,” says Dioses, “that has advanced imaging and allows us to treat someone with a tumor the size of a tip of a pencil but also we can treat someone’s whole body as well.”

TrueBeam Linear Accelerator in action.

She says the room where the TrueBeam Linear Accelerator is located was constructed with concrete and lead to keep the radiation inside the room and protect the patients and staff members. Also, because concrete takes months to fully cure, the room took about 3-4 months to complete.

“It is like a bunker. It’s the safest room you can imagine — during a tornado or nuclear bomb this is the kind of room you want to be in,” says Dioses.

Beyond all of the new bells and whistles of the facility, Dioses says she is most proud of her team members for helping her vision come to life.

“I’m very excited with my team standing behind me. This is a great moment. I can tell you that when you come here we will take care of you and treat you safely and accurately,” she says.

The facility will start seeing it’s first patients on February 17th.