Checking in on Berkeley County School District’s E-Learning platform during school closures

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Teachers and students in Berkeley County are heading into their third full week of E-Learning. So, how are things going in the virtual classroom?

Michael Silvestri is a first-grade teacher at Foxbank Elementary School and says he just really misses seeing his students,

“It’s different. It’s the time we’re living in now. I do miss my kids a lot,” he said.

He said that is probably one of the biggest challenges.

“As a teacher, we invest so much time in our children’s lives and we just love that face-to-face contact with them,” he said.

Silvestri teaches 20 first graders. He was working with his kids at Foxbank on some online learning even before the pandemic began.

“For me, my students and my parents, they know how to use the program and how to use the tools; they know how to access the assignments,” he said.

The teachers and the students are looking forward to seeing each other in person again soon.

“I do a daily video and tell them every day how much I love them and to do every day as they would in the classroom — I’m still getting messages and comments saying ‘thank you Mr. S. I love you, I can’t wait to see you when we go back to school.’”

Teachers will be using a new blended learning platform beginning April 6.

They have not had access to their physical classrooms, so the new platform offers supplemental resources. Teachers are doing online training for the new platform at this time.