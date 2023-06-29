MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A new cheesecake shop in Moncks Corner will celebrate its grand opening next month.

Heavenly Cheesecakes by Tony will cut the ribbon on its storefront along Old Highway 52 on the morning of July 6. The grand opening event will include giveaways and door prizes.

The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce said Heavenly Cheesecakes by Tony was established as a mobile food truck in 2022 and later opened its first storefront in April 2023 with 15 flavors of cheesecake.

“The inspiration behind my business is for the loved ones that we lost on this journey, we look to spread love through our cheesecakes,” said owner Anthony West.

Heavenly Cheesecakes by Tony is located at 1010 Old Highway 52, Suite B, in Moncks Corner.

The opening celebration takes place next Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

For more information and to see its food truck locations, please click here.