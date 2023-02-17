GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Chicken Salad Chick is set to open its highly anticipated location in Goose Creek next week with a week full of special giveaways.

The new location off St. James Avenue is the third to open in the tri-county by co-owners Julie Beville and Michelle Singleton of Sing Bev Hospitality. The other locations include Summerville and Mount Pleasant.

Chicken Salad Chick will open its new location on the morning of Tuesday, February 21. The first 100 customers who line up beginning at 7:00 a.m. will win free chicken salad for a year when the restaurant opens at 10:30 a.m.

Other giveaways are planned Wednesday through Saturday and include special merch from the popular restaurant:

• Tuesday, Feb. 21 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week. Guests may arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only.

• Wednesday, Feb. 22 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a FREE Chick Special on their next visit.

• Thursday, Feb. 23 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick tote bag.

• Friday, Feb. 24 – All day long, Chick fans can enjoy buy two Quick Chicks and get one FREE!

• Saturday, Feb. 25 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a FREE commemorative Chicken Salad Chick cup and FREE drink with their meal.

“Michelle and I always say one of our favorite parts of bringing the Chick to new neighborhoods is the opportunity to positively impact the lives of our guests,” said Beville. “We’ve gotten to know our fans here in the Lowcountry over the past several years, and we know they rely on us for fresh, made-from-scratch meals they can enjoy with friends and family in our dining room or on the go. They also appreciate the warm hospitality of our restaurant teams and the way we support local organizations. We can’t wait to be their new go-to spot in Goose Creek.”

The restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.