GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A new chicken tender hot spot is heading to the creek.

The City of Goose Creek announced Wednesday that chicken tender chain Huey Magoo’s will take over the former Bojangles location on St. James Avenue.

“We’re excited to announce the addition of Huey Magoo’s coming soon to the City! The establishment will feature an array of chicken sandwiches, salads, and wrap options for patrons,” the city said in a Facebook post.

An opening date for the new restaurant has not been provided.

Huey Magoo’s currently operates another location near the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston.