MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A three-year-old from the Upstate has died days after a Berkeley County crash that involved an intoxicated driver.

Grayson Nash, of Spartanburg County, died at the Medical University of South Carolina’s Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital on April 21 from serious injuries he sustained in that crash, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Kelly Kraus.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision happened on April 14 on US 176 near Lebanon Road.

According to Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Patrick Montgomery was traveling west in his 2014 GMC pickup when he collided with an oncoming Hyundai SUV just before 10:00 a.m., injuring the driver and passenger of the Hyundai.

Montgomery was charged with one count of felony DUI resulting in death and one count of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury.