Child was killed in crash on College Park Road last week, coroner says

Berkeley County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A child was killed during a single-vehicle crash last week off College Park Road in Summerville.

Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver said the deadly crash happened near 1165 College Park Road Tuesday night.

A 2008 Dodge Charger was traveling on College Park Road when it ran off the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Silas Wicht, 9, who was a passenger in the car, died from blunt force trauma in that crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES