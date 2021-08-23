Child was killed in crash on College Park Road last week, coroner says

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A child was killed during a single-vehicle crash last week off College Park Road in Summerville.
Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver said the deadly crash happened near 1165 College Park Road Tuesday night.
A 2008 Dodge Charger was traveling on College Park Road when it ran off the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Silas Wicht, 9, who was a passenger in the car, died from blunt force trauma in that crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are investigating.