Child writes letter to Goose Creek officer with special request, officer accepts

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A little boy in Goose Creek had a special request for an officer with the Goose Creek Police Department. It’s a story sure to bring a smile to your face, or at least to your heart.

“Well, it’s king of a family legacy for me. I’ve been in law enforcement myself about 15 years; I have two uncles in law enforcement in Miami Dade and I’ve also had a great grandfather who was in law enforcement in Chicago,” said Capt. Tom Hill with the Goose Creek Police Department.

Capt. Hill is still passing on that legacy in his family.

“That’s why we do everything that we do- I think the family unity is an extremely important thing to me,” he said.

Insert 8-year-old AJ Petelo. “About a year ago, I took AJ on a tour of the Goose Creek Police Department,” said his mom, Kanesha.

Kanesha, her husband and AJ were new to the area. AJ has autism and her husband works out of town much of the time, so she wanted the young boy to be familiar with local police officers.

“I met a lot of cops while I was there, and I looked all over the place – what they have and what they do,” said AJ.

“We gave him the tour of the police department, rolled his fingerprints, showed him around,” said Capt. Hill. “We had a good time.”

Capt. Hill said AJ started writing him letters intermittently. “I would respond to his letters, we became pen pals,” he said. “The most recent letter, though, was really touching.”

He read the letter aloud for us. “Dear Captain Hill, how are you? I wanted to ask you if you would be my godfather, a godfather is a dad who will be there if my dad can’t and I want that to be you.”

And his response: “I told him that I would be honored to be his godfather. I met up with him at a park; I provided him with a letter, and I have him a little gift.”

Now, Captain Hill has added a godson to his family.

“It really helped me tremendously. Gives a little glimmer of hope, you know, we can reach these individuals one person at a time.”