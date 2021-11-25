Christmas in the Creek: Goose Creek to hold tree lighting, holiday parade

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek will hold its Christmas tree lighting on December 3rd at the municipal center.

‘Christmas in the Creek’ will feature holiday hayrides, crafts, marshmallow roasting, photos with Santa Claus and more. The tree lighting will take place at 6:00 p.m.

The annual holiday parade will take place on Saturday, December 11th along St. James Avenue beginning at 9:30 a.m.

City leaders said the mile-long parade will begin on St. James Avenue and continue to Marilyn Street.

Road closures will begin at 8:00 a.m.