City of Goose Creek moving forward with plan to create city-owned electric utility

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek continues to work on creating a city-owned electric utility.

Goose Creek City Council plans to take about those plans during a meeting Tuesday night.

The city is suing state-owned utility Santee Cooper, arguing that is has the right to provide power to any customer annexed into the city.

Goose Creek is trying to annex Century Aluminum’s Mount Holly plant.

The plan is to then sell power to Century Aluminum through a city-owned utility.

Goose Creek residents voted to move ahead with this utility plan during a referendum back in December.