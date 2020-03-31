City of Goose Creek sues Santee Cooper

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, the City of Goose Creek filed a lawsuit against the SC Public Service Authority (Santee Cooper).

The lawsuit seeks “a declaratory judgment that it [Goose Creek] has the right to provide electric utility service to customers who will be annexed into the City.”

The target customer, Century Aluminum of SC, Inc., is contractually obligated to be served by Santee Cooper until December 31, 2020.

Century has expressed interested in being annexed into the City, and receiving service from the City’s electric system, which will begin operating on January 1, 2021.

The City claims that Santee Cooper has been fighting its efforts to establish its own electric utility since the beginning.

Goose Creek Mayor, Greg Habib, said “we’re taking this to the Court because we’re tired of waiting on them to play by the rules….We’re asking a judge to confirm that we have the right and the authority to provide service to Century to help stabilize our economy and create jobs our community may soon sorely need.”