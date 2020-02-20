City of Hanahan makes pitch for HGTV’s Hometown Takeover

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Hanahan is recruiting a big name in hopes of refreshing its look.

Hanahan Mayor Christie Rainwater said the city has applied for HGTV’s Home Town Takeover.

“The City of Hanahan continues efforts to revitalize our downtown area,” she said in a Facebook post. “The heart of Hanahan is beautiful, and we are hopeful that our outside will soon reflect our inside.”

HGTV launched a nationwide call last month to find towns across the United States that could use updating as part of an “ambitious new series.”

The network said anyone who lived in a small town (with a population of 40,000 or less) who loves their own hometown can submit a nomination in need of a transformation.

“Applicants should strive to highlight aspects of their town that make it special, fascinating, historic or unique — including distinctive features like vintage period architecture, special destinations or a classic main street,” the network said.

Ben and Erin Napier would host the show, which is a spin-off of the network’s series ‘Home Town.’

“Renovating one house at a time is an awesome experience. But the chance to support an entire town, where we help bring a community back to life — that’s something we’ve always wanted to try,” said Ben Napier in an announcement on HGTV’s website.

The six-episode event is expected to air in 2021.