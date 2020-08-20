Civil rights group calls for investigation into councilman’s “Shiek of Berkeley County” Facebook post

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A civil rights group is calling for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the photo of a Berkeley County councilman and others portraying “terrorists.”

In a now-deleted Facebook post from councilman Tommy Newell, he wrote about playing the “Shiek of Berkeley County” in a training exercise. It included a picture of people wearing traditional Arab and Islamic garb.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, released a statement on Wednesday which reads in part:

“By associating ordinary middle eastern and Islamic attire with terrorism, councilman Newell and the organizers of the training exercise are placing local Muslim families in danger of stereotyping and bias.”

News 2 has reached out to Newell; he has not commented on the photos or calls for an investigation.

