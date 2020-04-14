Clean-up continues in Moncks Corner following Monday’s severe weather

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The clean-up continues in many areas affected by tornadoes and severe storms that tore through the state on Monday

One of the hard-hit areas was Cedar Island in Moncks Corner where homes and trees were badly damaged or destroyed.

Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb says officials will be in the are to do assessments of the damage in the coming days.

“There’s a significant amount of damage in the Fairlawn community and also in and around the 402 area,” said Cribb. “A lot of these houses have structural damage; our roads and bridges crews are picking up debris and we’re coordinating the SCDOT to get this stuff picked up as fast as we can.”

Cribb said road and bridges crews normally work 10-hour days, but they’re going to be working them on Fridays and Saturdays to help with the recovery.