Clements Ferry Road widening project completed 3 months ahead of schedule

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation and Berkeley County have completed Phase 1 of the Clements Ferry Road widening project.

Officials stated that they completed the section just from north of I-526 to Jack Primus Road.

According to the news release, the project will be completed three months ahead of the November 30, 2019 completion date.

Spokesman Robert Kudelka stated that crews will be removing barrels and opening up the additional lanes to traffic on Thursday, August 15.