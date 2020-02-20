Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy donates Kids Comfort Kids to first responders in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly 100 ‘comfort kits’ will soon be in the hands of students in Berkeley County.

The kits, which are given to first responders from the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy, are designed to be given to children during an emergency.

Those Kids Comfort Kits contain stuffed animals and other things that might help kids feel more comfortable after a car accident, medical emergency or crime.

Berkeley County EMS crews recently donated more than 100 stuffed animals for the kits.

The women’s group at Hood’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Macedonia helped put the kits together. Each bag also has a card in it written by another student to the child.

“Our children are our youngest community members and it’s really important that kids who are experiencing something really tragic and traumatic have something and know that they are loved and cared for,” said Samantha Gonzalez, Dev. Coordinator, Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy.

You can help out. The Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy has a list of items they need for the kits on their website. They have a goal of donating 100 kits every month.