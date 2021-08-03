College Park residents prepare for looming heavy rain, flooding

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents of the College Park community are keeping an eye on the water levels as rain moves into the Lowcountry over the next few days.

Tommy Maw and his wife bought their house located on Oxford Road over 35 years ago. They did not know the creek tends to flood over and over again.

“Sometimes, you know, you don’t get any water at all, and sometimes you just get so much water you can’t do anything with it.” Maw adds that he had to purchase between 300-400 sandbags to face the storms.

“But, over the years the sandbags didn’t work anymore, so water was coming to the house. I finally figured out it was because of the wave action that roads would flood,” Maw said.

Motorists aggravate the situation when they drive through fast, causing waves that push water into the Maws’ house past their low windows. He tells us they now have a front porch to help protect the front door, and he painted it with waterproofing paint.

“If we get rain coming in this week, like the weatherman says we’re going to, we would have to line up our cars parallel with the road to block the waves from the cars getting in, and we would also have to put sandbags between the wheels to try to block the water.”

Maw says the government has offered to buy his house from him because of this ongoing problem. However, he said he is not sure where he and his wife would be able to move to for the money they are offered since they are retired.